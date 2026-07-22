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Idaho parks offers 25% campsite discount for America’s 250th anniversary

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today at 2:06 PM
Published 2:13 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — In honor of America's 250 anniversary, Idaho State Parks and Recreation is offering a special discount at state park campsites and yurts.

Now through August 31, 2026, campers who make reservations online or by phone can get a 25% discount.

To get the discount, use the discount code A250Camping for campsites or Yurt250 for the Idaho City Yurts at checkout. Enter the code at checkout for the discount to apply.

Idaho Parks and Recreation said they hope the discounts will help family and friends make last memories in Idaho's great outdoors before summer ends.

Reservations can be made at getoutside.idaho.gov or call 888-922-6743.

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