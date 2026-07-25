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Health Alert Issued for Island Park Reservoir after confirming Cyanobacteria

CSIRO / CC BY 3.0
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today at 6:24 PM
Published 6:55 PM

Island Park, Idaho (KIFI) – Health officials are warning people to use caution at Island Park Reservoir after confirming the detection of cyanobacteria in the water. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued a cyanobacteria health alert for the reservoir.

Officials say that field testing confirmed the presence of cyanotoxins, which can make people sick. They also pose a serious threat to pets and livestock. Sicknesses are caused when the cyanobacteria is exposed to skin or by swallowing contaminated water.

It can cause skin irritation, stomach illnesses or more serious symptoms. The department says harmful blooms in the water can appear as mats, foam, spilled paint or scum on the surface. It may also have a foul odor.

Anyone still using the Island Park Reservoir is encouraged to avoid any suspicious water and keep pets completely out.

More information on this health alert can be found on the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality website: deq.idaho.gov.

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Hadley Bodell

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