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Three arrested in Teton Valley drug trafficking investigation

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today at 6:06 PM
Published 7:00 PM

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI)– Three people were arrested in Teton Valley, Idaho following a multi-agency, multi-state narcotics trafficking investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to the Teton County Sheriff's Office, deputies joined federal, state and local law enforcement agencies on July 21 as part of the investigation. Authorities executed multiple federal judicial search warrants throughout the region, including one at a home in Victor, Idaho.

During the search, investigators said they found and seized methamphetamine, cocaine, cash and drug distribution equipment.

Edgar Jaimes Angeles, Isaias Adan Alcaide and Carmen Torres Ore were arrested in Victor for trafficking in methamphetamine and cocaine.

The investigation is currently ongoing, any further questions will be directed to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

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Maile Sipraseuth

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