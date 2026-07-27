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Bryan Kohberger demands case be reopened, seeks to withdraw guilty plea in Moscow murders

Convicted University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger
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Convicted University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger
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Updated
today at 12:24 PM
Published 12:03 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Bryan Kohberger, the man serving a life sentence for the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, is now pushing to withdraw his guilty plea and reopen the case.

In an interview and exclusive statement provided to The New York Times, 31-year-old Kohberger maintained his innocence, saying the guilty plea "hinged on false promises and blatant disinformation" and "must be withdrawn."

Kohberger was charged in the November 2022 early-morning home invasion that claimed the lives of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. The brutal killings in Moscow, Idaho, sent shockwaves through the small college town and captured national attention.

At the time of the killings, Kohberger was pursuing a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, located just a short drive from Moscow. Authorities arrested Kohberger over a month after the murders, on December 30, 2022, in his home state of Pennsylvania.

In June 2025, Kohberger pleaded guilty in a bid to avoid the death penalty.

His statement to the Times comes less than a year after reports detailed his difficult transition to prison life. In August 2025, just one day after arriving at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, Kohberger petitioned the Idaho Department of Correction for a transfer, claiming harassment by fellow inmates.

The high-profile prosecution has already carried a steep price tag. According to reports by the Idaho Statesman, the case has cost taxpayers over $8 million, with nearly $5.5 million spent on Kohberger's public defense team.

Article Topic Follows: News
Boise, Idaho
bryan kohberger
Ethan Chapin
Kaylee Goncalves
Madison Mogen
Moscow, Idaho
The New York Times
Washington State University
Xana Kernodle

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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