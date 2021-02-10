Skip to Content
Agriculture
By
today at 9:45 am
Published 9:24 am

2020: a good year for potato markets

Both potatoes and grains turn into sugar once processed by our bodies. They're also zinc eaters, which is a critical mineral to maintain skin health.

DENVER, Co. (KIFI) - 2020 was a record year for potato sales, according to Potatoes USA, the national potato marketing organization.

Sales were at five-year record highs for both dollar and volume sales.  Dehydrated products recorded the highest sales increases in dollars, by 30% and volume sales by 25%.

Frozen potatoes had the second-largest volume increase at 23%.  

Fresh market potato sales increased by almost 21% in dollars and 15% in volume. All types increased in dollar and volume sales by at least 6%.

You can see all the market statistics here.

Total-Potato-SalesDownload
Local News / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content