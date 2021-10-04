Idaho Farm Bureau reports drop in production

Agriculture

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The drought and other weather conditions significantly impacted this year's grain harvest.

New numbers from the US Department of Ag show Idaho farmers produced more than 43 million bushels of barley in 2021.

That's down 21% from the 55 million bushels produced last year.

Idaho’s total wheat production plummeted by 32% this year as well, producing 36 million fewer bushels of wheat in 2021.

The combination of severe drought conditions coupled with an early season and an extreme heat wave resulted in a major drop in crop production statewide.

"There is no sugar-coating it," Sean Ellis said. "It was a tough growing season for Idaho farm commodities. Yields will be down significantly in almost every crop this year. Like big numbers, almost double-digit numbers for every crop. Apparently except for sugar beets. So, it was a tough year for sure."

Despite the decrease, Idaho remains the nation’s top producer of barley producing 37% of the nation’s total barley crop this year.