FBI warns farmers to be on lookout for potential hackers
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The FBI is warning farmers to be on the lookout for potential hackers.
Officials say cyber-criminals might go after agriculture cooperatives during planting and harvesting seasons, believing the farmers could be more vulnerable and willing to pay-off the extortion.
Officials say a major disruption of grain production would impact the entire food chain.
The FBI is calling on farmers to take defensive measures against the potential threat.
