Idaho governor announces millions for COVID tests in schools

AP Idaho

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is directing $30 million to expand COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools. The Republican governor made the announcement Thursday at Nampa High School in southwestern Idaho as coronavirus cases spike because of the delta variant just as students prepare to return to class next week. Little urged residents who have not yet been vaccinated to get the shot to help avoid COVID-19 disruptions at schools. Little says schools shutting down because of coronavirus outbreaks and parents forced to stay home to care for kids and miss work could slow Idaho’s economic rebound. Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation.