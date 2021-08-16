Grand Teton National Park has busiest month on record

AP Idaho

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park just had its busiest month on record. July is almost always the busiest month for tourism in the park in northwestern Wyoming. In July 2021, almost 830,000 people visited Grand Teton. Park officials said Monday that was up from 796,000 in July 2018, the second-busiest month in records dating to 1979. July was the first time Grand Teton topped 800,000 visitors in a month. Visitation was up almost 10% compared to July 2020, when the park had just reopened after being mostly closed by the coronavirus pandemic.