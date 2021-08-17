Washington wildfires grow, prompt evacuations, burn homes

AP Idaho

FORD, Wash. (AP) — Officials say strong winds on Monday led to fire growth in central and eastern Washington that prompted new mandatory evacuations and burned homes. The Spokesman-Review reports a fire northwest of Spokane near the town of Ford caused residents to scramble to leave their homes on Monday. Officials say 20 buildings including eight homes were damaged or destroyed. Officials also say strong winds Monday led to extreme weather that prompted mandatory evacuations on a wildfire that started Aug. 3 northwest of Naches. The National Weather Service says windy, hazy conditions will continue Tuesday in the Naches area while rain, thunderstorms and wind were expected in Spokane.