Idaho student scores drop in math, English language tests

AP Idaho

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho students lost some academic ground during the coronavirus pandemic, with standardized testing scores dropping in math and language arts compared to 2019. The Idaho Department of Education released the Idaho Standardized Achievement Test scores on Tuesday. Students showed the biggest decline in math skills, with more than 39% of students testing at proficient or advanced levels this spring. That’s compared to just over 44% two years ago. English language skills had a smaller drop, with just over 54% of students scoring as proficient or advanced compared to 55% in 2019. Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said the results weren’t surprising because of the pandemic-related school disruptions.