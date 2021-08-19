Canyon County settles jail nurse sex discrimination lawsuit

AP Idaho

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — County officials in Idaho have agreed to pay $350,000 to four former jail nurses to settle a lawsuit alleging they were discriminated against because they are women. Tracy Johnson, Toni Krieter, Rene Whitneck and Linda Ellis were four of the five nurses working at the Canyon County Jail when they sued in U.S. District Court in 2019. They said a fifth male nurse was paid more than all of them even though he had less experience than most of them. Canyon County did not admit any wrongdoing under the settlement agreement but agreed to the payment to settle the claims.