Asian giant hornet nest found in Washington state

BLAINE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found the first Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 in a rural area east of Blaine, Washington, about a quarter-mile from where a resident reported seeing one of the hornets earlier this month. The Washington State Department of Agriculture says it narrowed the search area on Tuesday and located the nest Thursday morning. KOMO reports crews found the nest after they followed a hornet that was equipped with a tracking device. Crews were able to net and tag three hornets between Aug. 11 – Aug. 17. State entomologists will now develop a plan to eradicate the nest, most likely next week.