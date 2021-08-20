Portland prepares for potentially violent weekend protests

AP Idaho

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Demonstrations are expected between opposing groups in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Sunday. City leaders on Friday denounced violence and urged demonstrators to “choose to act peacefully.” Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell says that all available personnel will be reporting for duty and that officers will arrest people engaging in violent activity and property destruction. However, despite predicted clashes, officials say demonstrators should not expect to see police officers in the middle of the crowd trying to keep people apart. While officials chose not to name the groups expected to gather this weekend, media outlets report that far-right groups are planning a rally.