Vaccine rule comes as WA state ferries face staffing crunch

AP Idaho

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for state workers comes at a time when the state ferry system is experiencing a severe staffing shortage. KUOW reports that in an Aug. 13 notice, Washington State Ferries Chief of Staff Nicole McIntosh said there was “an unprecedented 91 relief requests yesterday.” She thanked the crew members who helped cover for their absent colleagues. In response to the shortage, the agency cancelled sailings. Washington State Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling said staffing issues have been a chronic problem throughout the pandemic. A coalition of unions representing Washington State Ferries employees started bargaining with state officials this week over Inslee’s vaccine mandate.