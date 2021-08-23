Idaho Supreme Court overturns tougher ballot initiative law

AP Idaho

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected a new law designed to make it harder for voters to get initiatives on the ballot, saying the legislation was so restrictive it violates a fundamental state constitutional right. The ruling issued Monday was a win for Reclaim Idaho, which sponsored the 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative and is now working to qualify an initiative that aims to boost education funding. The new law, which passed earlier this year, required signature-gatherers to get 6% of registered voters in each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts within a short time span. The ruling means the previous law requiring signatures from 18 districts is in effect.