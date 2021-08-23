Portland police seek 2nd gun fired during clashes downtown

AP Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say they’re looking for a second shooter, after bullets were fired downtown during weekend demonstrations. Opposing rallies by a far-right group and left-wing anti-fascists drew hundreds of people to the Rose City on Sunday. They ended up sparking clashes that resulted in violence and property destruction. Late Sunday afternoon, shots were fired at demonstrators downtown. No one was injured. A 65-year-old man was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. On Monday, police said there is evidence a second gun was fired during the same incident and that a group of people may have been pursuing the alleged shooter before the gunfire started.