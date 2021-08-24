Masks to be required in Oregon’s outdoor public settings

AP Idaho

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People in Oregon, regardless of vaccination status, will once again be required to wear masks in most public outdoor settings beginning Friday. That includes large outdoor events where physical distancing is not possible. Health officials say part of the reasoning is that they’re seeing instances where cases are clustering around outdoor events, such as music festivals. Gov. Kate Brown announced the outdoor mask mandate Tuesday. It’s part of a growing list of statewide mandates implemented in Oregon in an attempt to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19. Over the past month, coronavirus cases fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant have overwhelmed hospitals in the Pacific Northwest state.