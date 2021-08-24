With hospitals overwhelmed by virus, Idaho seeks volunteers

AP Idaho

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s hospitals are bursting at the seams as coronavirus numbers continue to skyrocket across the state. Now, state leaders are calling on residents to serve as volunteers to help keep medical facilities across the state operating. Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch says hospitals need help with everything from housekeeping to assistance from retired health care providers. She urged interested residents to sign up at VolunteerIdaho.com. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that as of Friday, the number of new COVID-19 cases statewide had increased 31% compared to the previous week. Coronavirus-related hospital admissions had also climbed by about 30%.