Massage parlor owner pleads guilty to enticing prostitution

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 68-year-old woman who owned and operated massage parlors in Montana has pleaded guilty to federal charges alleging she enticed women to provide prostitution services to customers. Kyong Cha Roberts pleaded guilty Wednesday to coercion and enticement. A sentencing date has not been set. Federal prosecutors alleged Roberts placed an ad in an online Korean newspaper seeking women to work in her Billings massage parlors in 2019. A woman who contacted Roberts was told she could make around $5,000 per month and that workers provided sexual services at the spas. Roberts has previous convictions related to prostitution in Texas and Idaho.