Oregon district passes resolution against COVID-19 mandates

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — A school board in central Oregon, where COVID-19 is surging, has passed a resolution protesting statewide school mask mandates and teacher vaccines. The resolution that passed on a 3-2 vote in Redmond on Wednesday says the district will fight to regain local control of decisions around mask-wearing and vaccines in its schools and includes the possibility of legal action. Board members said the district will follow the Gov. Kate Brown’s mandates while challenging them. One board member who voted against the resolution pointed out that COVID-19 is surging in central Oregon and only 57% of eligible residents in Redmond are fully vaccinated.