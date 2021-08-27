Study: Idaho students struggled with hybrid, online learning

AP Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A new study presented to state officials say students suffered significant academic setbacks during the coronavirus pandemic, especially those in school districts that used hybrid or online learning models. The chief researcher for the Idaho State Board of Education presented the results to the board on Thursday. Cathleen McHugh told the board that the GPA for ninth grade students dropped from March 2020 to March 2021. She says school districts that used a hybrid model saw a GPA decline of 0.13. Districts that shifted entirely online saw a GPA decline of 0.09. Districts that offered in-person instruction all year saw no change.