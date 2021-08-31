Hanford orders new COVID-19 requirements for 11,000 workers

AP Idaho

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Hanford nuclear reservation workers who do not provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to be tested at least weekly to be allowed on site. The Tri-City Herald reports the policy announced Monday will cover about 11,000 Department of Energy, contractor and subcontractor workers. Many workers could be required to comply by mid-September. Also under the new policy, visitors with business there must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the prior three days. The requirements for Hanford workers follow a late July announcement by President Joe Biden that all workers for the federal government and its contractors must be vaccinated or be tested one to two times a week.