Oregon starts wrestling over new congressional district

AP Idaho

By ANDREW SELSKY and SARA CLINE

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — With Oregon getting an additional congressional seat based on population growth, Republican and Democratic state lawmakers have presented differing visions on where that new district should be. The Oregon House interim committee on redistricting met via video link and also offered vastly different maps on how to redraw the existing five U.S. House of Representative districts in Oregon. Four of Oregon’s House seats in Congress are currently held by Democrats while one has long been held by a Republican. Expanding Oregon’s number of U.S. House seats from five to six won’t necessarily be a win for Democrats, who control the state politically.