Pocatello police investigate local funeral home

AP Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Police in Pocatello, Idaho, are investigating a local funeral home after they said a state health inspector contacted them about the business and a badly decomposed body was found there. The Idaho State Journal reports the Ada County Coroner’s office is delivering a mass casualty refrigeration trailer to the Downard Funeral Home to store the bodies that were being held at the business during the investigation. Few details were available about the investigation, and the funeral home’s owner couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. A call to the business went unanswered Friday.