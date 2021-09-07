Skip to Content
Biochar ambassadors hope to save fire-ravaged Methow

By MANDY GODWIN
InvestigateWest

Biochar ambassadors hope to save Washington state’s Methow Valley, which has been ravaged by the effectgs of wildfires this summer. A couple s plan to accelerate forest restoration by creating a local market for the small-diameter trees that are a symptom of unhealthy forests and fuel for giant fires. They’ll make biochar, a form of charcoal, from trees cut down during forest thinning. In doing so, the couple hopes to reduce emissions from raging wildfires and the burning of slash piles. 

