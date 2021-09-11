Train hits truck in north Bannock County, no injuries

AP Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Tyhee Road in north Bannock County was closed Friday afternoon after a train struck a truck pulling an empty trailer. Idaho State Police say no one was injured during the accident, but the train, which was headed north, split the trailer in half. The driver of the truck, a 22-year-old Blackfoot man, was cited for failure to yield. State police say the accident occurred at 1:38 p.m., blocking both train travel on the tracks and vehicle travel on Tyhee Road while emergency personnel investigated the crash.