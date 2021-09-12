Biden to survey wildfire damage, make case for spending plan

AP Idaho

By AAMER MADHANI and ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden will promote his administration’s use of the Defense Production Act to aid in wildfire preparedness during a western swing in which he’ll survey wildfire damage in Idaho and California. Biden is aiming to drum up support for his massive $3.5 trillion spending plan by linking it to wildfires and social programs while visiting those two states and Colorado. Biden’s trek on Monday and Tuesday also coincides with the recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The president is set to appear with Newsom on the eve of Tuesday’s vote.