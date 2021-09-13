Man dies, 4 students injured after school bus collision

AP Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A man has died and at least four students have been hospitalized after a school bus and pickup truck collided in eastern Idaho. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said the collision happened around 8 a.m. Monday when the driver of a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign and the bus was unable to avoid the collision. The crash caused the bus to overturn on its side. The driver of the truck was found dead at the scene, and four Idaho Falls high school and middle school students were taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.