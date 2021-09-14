Far-right bid to reconvene Legislature called grandstanding

AP Idaho

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Some Idaho lawmakers say a proposed meeting by far-right House members hoping to form a quorum at the Statehouse and force the Legislature to reconvene to prohibit vaccine mandates is grandstanding and illegitimate and has no chance of succeeding. Republican Rep. Judy Boyle is one of the House’s more conservative lawmakers and says she supports such a law. But she says she won’t attend Wednesday’s meeting because it’s about what she called grandstanding. House Speaker Scott Bedke is the only House member who can reconvene the chamber. But far-right lawmakers contend if they get enough members to show up they can force the Legislature to reconvene.