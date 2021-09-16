Convicted rapist set for release arrested in 2004 rape case

AP Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A convicted rapist set for release from Washington state’s McNeil Island Special Commitment Center has been arrested after DNA linked him to a 2004 rape in Spokane. The Spokesman-Review reports court documents show Scott Raymond Halvorson faces charges of rape and assault. Halvorson’s convictions date back to 1988, when he was convicted of luring a 4-year-old girl to his Spokane County apartment. Before that sentencing, court records say Halvorson raped a child at knifepoint. He was again convicted of rape in 2008 and was civilly committed to McNeil Island in 2014. Halvorson was transferred to the Spokane County Jail this week. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on this case.