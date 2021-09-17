Skip to Content
AP Idaho
Federal court rejects Idaho pollution permit for dairies

By KEITH RIDLER
Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal circuit court has rejected a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency statewide Idaho permit involving pollution into waterways from large dairy farms. But the ruling appears to have limited immediate ramifications for the state’s $3 billion dairy industry because no Idaho dairy is required to get such a permit. The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said the permit issued in May 2020 by the EPA lacked sufficient monitoring provisions. Snake River Waterkeeper and Food & Water Watch challenged the permit under the Clean Water Act. They say the ruling is an important step forward in regulating operations where farm animals are concentrated in small areas.

