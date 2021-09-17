Oregon expands wolf kill due to threat to livestock

AP Idaho

BAKER CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are stepping up efforts to kill wolves from a pack in eastern Oregon due to continued attacks by the animals and evidence they are now focusing on livestock. KTVZ reports the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife decision Thursday comes after nine livestock depredations in two months — despite extensive non-lethal measures in place since early spring. ODFW said it is issuing limited-duration kill permits to four impacted livestock producers that allow them to take two uncollared wolves from the ground on land they own or legally occupy from now until Oct. 31. Conservation groups are critical of state policies allowing the killing of wolves and argue gray wolves still need protection as the species is still recovering.