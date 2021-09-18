Oregon tree experts expect delayed mortality due to drought

AP Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tree experts in Oregon say the effects of the drought and heat on trees won’t be fully known until next spring. Oregon State University professor and forest health specialist Dave Shaw says there’s typically delayed mortality associated with drought. All of Oregon is experiencing drought ranging from severe to exceptional, the worst category. Certified arborist Andrew Craig of Springwater Arboriculture tells The Oregonian/OregonLive that when trees lose too many leaves, they can’t get enough energy from sunlight needed to grow and fight off disease. He says they start to decline because they’re running on reserves.