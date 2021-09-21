Lawsuits claiming 2020 ballots were manipulated come to WA

AP Idaho

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Lawsuits have been filed in several western Washington counties claiming auditors used uncertified voting equipment and manipulated thousands of ballots in an unspecified statewide race last year. The Daily Herald reports the lawsuits in Snohomish, Whatcom and Clark counties seek a “full forensic audit” conducted in the same manner as one in Arizona — which has so far yielded no evidence of widespread fraud. The legal pursuits are steered by lead plaintiff Washington Election Integrity Coalition United, which is led by Tamborine Borrelli of Gig Harbor. Snohomish County chief civil prosecutor Jason Cummings said they’re disappointed that the themes of the Arizona auditing factions are trying to make their way into Washington.