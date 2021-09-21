State officials kill attempt to revive McCall land swap

AP Idaho

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials have rejected an investment firm’s request to reconsider its massive land swap proposal involving state land in and around McCall for timberland in northern Idaho. Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other members of the Idaho Land Board voted 5-0 on Tuesday against the request by Trident Holdings to rescind an August rejection letter from the Idaho Department of Lands. The board in the same vote also rejected the company’s request for an administrative procedure called a contested case hearing. State officials say Idaho would lose close to $300 million on the deal. Trident Holdings says the state’s valuation of the lands is way off.