Idaho hunter finds remains of man missing for 53 years

AP Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho bow hunter who was looking for a shortcut instead found the remains of another hunter who had been missing for 53 years. EastIdahoNews.com reports Raymond Jones was 39 years old when he was last seen while bow hunting for mountain goats in central Idaho in 1968. Searches were unsuccessful at the time. On Friday, the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by another hunter who said he stumbled upon human remains while looking for a shortcut. Deputies found Jones’ wallet and identification with the body. Jones still has family members living in the area, and they have been notified.