Man refusing to wear mask disrupts school board meeting

AP Idaho

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Police were called to a Walla Walla School Board meeting because a man refused to wear a mask and disrupted the proceedings. The Union-Bulletin reports the Tuesday meeting will resume in a virtual format next week. Officials say one man refused to comply when attendees were reminded that masks were required. According to a statement from the school district Wednesday, he was offered the option to watch online, but he refused to leave. A Walla Walla police officer escorted the man out and the meeting began. But he came back, and district officials ended the meeting. Gov. Jay Inslee last month announced a statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.