Teacher shortage shuts down Idaho school district

FILER, Idaho (AP) — A south-central Idaho school district with about 1,600 students is temporarily closing its schools due to not having enough teachers or substitute teachers. The Filer School District on Wednesday announced on its website schools will close Friday and reopen on Oct. 4. The announcement includes a note saying that anyone interested in becoming a substitute teacher should contact the district. School officials say the lack of teachers is only partially due to COVID-19 issues. The Times-News reports that the Gooding School District with 1,300 students has also been struggling to find teachers. That district’s school board on Tuesday voted to end a mask mandate at schools.