Police: 3 killed in shooting outside bar near Seattle

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting outside a bar in Des Moines, Washington. Police said shots were fired after a dispute between two people inside the La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge, just before 2 a.m. Sunday. The Seattle Times reports that people involved in the dispute left the bar, got into separate vehicles and began shooting into the crowd in the parking lot as they fled. Harborview Medical Center received multiple victims from the shooting. One was listed in critical condition. Des Moines police say the investigation is ongoing. Des Moines is about 19 miles south of Seattle.