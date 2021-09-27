Ex Idaho lawmaker charged with rape is arrested in Georgia

AP Idaho

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho state lawmaker charged with rape earlier this month has been arrested in Georgia. Aaron von Ehlinger is being held without bond in the Clayton County, Georgia jail on a “fugitive from justice” charge. He was arrested Saturday in connection with the Idaho warrant. Von Ehlinger was a Republican state representative from Lewiston, Idaho when a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he brought her to his apartment under false pretenses and raped her. At the time, von Ehlinger denied all wrongdoing and maintained he had consensual sexual contact with the woman.