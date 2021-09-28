Idaho officials recommend ways to prevent school shootings

AP Idaho

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Schools should set up confidential tip lines that can be used by students and others to report concerning behavior as a way to prevent school shootings. That’s one of 29 recommendations in a report released Monday by the Idaho State Board of Education following a review of a school shooting in eastern Idaho last May. Authorities say a sixth-grade girl injured two other students and a custodian after she pulled a handgun from her backpack and fired multiple rounds inside and outside Rigby Middle School. The report says students saw behavioral changes in the accused attacker, but that didn’t come to light until after the shooting.