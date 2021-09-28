Seattle Council OKs rule for 6 months’ notice of rent hikes

AP Idaho

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle landlords must soon provide six months’ notice of rent hikes and, in some cases, pay tenants who move following a large rent increase. The Seattle Times reports the Seattle City Council approved two bills Monday. They are the latest in new landlord-tenant regulations including bans on some evictions and the right to a lawyer for low-income tenants facing eviction. Councilmember Kshama Sawant sponsored the proposals, saying they will help “to mitigate the harm that is going to be experienced by renters because of skyrocketing rents.” Property owners argued the measures could push small-scale operators to sell their rentals. After a brief reprieve during the pandemic, Seattle tenants are again seeing rents increase.