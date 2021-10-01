Lt. Gov. McGeachin releases records after judge’s 2nd order

AP Idaho

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has made public a collection of documents to journalists shortly after a judge again ordered her to reveal the records. The public records released on Thursday included feedback from the public regarding her newly created Education Task Force. It was tasked with investigating alleged indoctrination in the state’s public school system, something McGeachin said was necessary to “protect our young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism.” The Idaho Press Club sued for the records earlier this year. A judge last month found McGeachin wrongly denied the journalists access to the public documents.