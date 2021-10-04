Idaho governor to visit Mexico border on Wednesday

AP Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he will tour the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday with nine other Republican governors. Little’s office on Monday announced that Little plans to take a boat tour of the Rio Grande River with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey are also taking part. Little last month along with 25 other governors requested an in-person meeting with President Joe Biden concerning border issues. Little says Idaho is experiencing a surge in drug overdoses due to meth and fentanyl coming into Idaho from Mexico.