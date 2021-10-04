Vaccine mandate bill attempts to reconvene Idaho Legislature

AP Idaho

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of lawmakers has recommended legislation that could lead to reconvening the Idaho Legislature if the proposed bill aimed at thwarting President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates gets enough support. The Committee on Federalism that contains both senators and representatives on Monday forwarded for consideration to the full Legislature the proposed bill that would make it a misdemeanor for state or city employees to assist implementing Biden’s COVID-19 requirements. Many Republican lawmakers are angry with the vaccine requirements announced last month, and some want the Idaho House and Senate to reconvene ahead of the regular session set for January to immediately prevent such mandates.