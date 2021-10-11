2 historic locomotives headed back home to Ely, Nevada

AP Idaho

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two historic locomotives that were part of the pioneering shift from steam-powered to diesel-electric trains in the mid-1900s are coming back to their home in a northeast Nevada railyard. Built in 1951, Locomotive 201 is the last survivor among 38 experimental models manufactured by the American Locomotive Company. It is scheduled to be loaded onto a truck Nov. 2 at the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie, Washington bound for Ely. Details are pending for the return of Locomotive 401 from Delta, Utah. It was the first special duty model General Motors built in 1952. Nevada Northern Railway President Mark Bassett says both are “one-of-a-kind locomotives.”