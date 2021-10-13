Trial starts in 1984 killing of girl shown on milk carton

AP Idaho

By PATTY NIEBERG

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Opening statements have started in the trial of the 1984 killing of a 12-year-old Colorado girl. She was named by former President Ronald Reagan as one of the first missing children featured on milk cartons across the U.S. A former neighbor of the girl went on trial Wednesday on murder and kidnapping charges. Suspect Steve Pankey is a former Idaho gubernatorial candidate. Prosecutors say Pankey’s public statements about the case and strange behavior around the time of the killing prove he’s guilty. Pankey’s lawyer says that the government’s circumstantial evidence plus Pankey’s overbearing personality and obsession with crime mysteries is not enough to convict him.