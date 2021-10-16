20 federal health care workers to help with COVID in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Providence Health Care in Spokane said Friday it has requested federal resources to help address an increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. KREM-TV reports Providence said it requested the resources through the Washington State Department of Health and they expect a team of health care providers from the Department of Defense to arrive in Spokane this weekend. A team of 20 people will be on site at Sacred Heart Medical Center, including doctors, respiratory therapists and nurses.