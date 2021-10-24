Thousands lose power as storm system hits Washington, Oregon

SEATTLE (AP) — A strong Pacific storm system that triggered mud flows in wildfire-scarred areas of California also slammed the coasts of Washington state and Oregon Sunday, threatening coastal flooding and causing power outages affecting thousands of customers in the Pacific Northwest. Wind gusts topping 60 mph downed trees on Interstate 90 east of Seattle and cut power to more than 150,000 customers in the metro area and around Puget Sound. In Oregon, about 25,000 customers lost power in Portland and the northwest part of the state. More power outages are possible through Monday, says Samantha Borth, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Seattle.